2022 World Cup: Country profile - Australia

Sydney, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Factfile on Australia, who are in World Cup Group D: Best World Cup performance: Last 16 in 2006 Other honours: Asian Cup winners 2015; Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup winners 1980, 1996, 2000, 2004 FIFA ranking: 38 Main clubs: Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City How they qualified: Came third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Asian qualifying Group B, then won intercontinental playoff against Peru 5-4 on penalties after game was deadlocked without a goal for 120 minutes Coach: Graham Arnold, 59, was appointed in 2018 after Dutchman Bert van Marwijk departed in the wake of the last World Cup. Arnold was previously an assistant at the Socceroos and worked alongside Guus Hiddink during the 2006 World Cup, where Australia made the last 16. His tactics and style of play have come under criticism and he narrowly avoided the sack after Australia failed to automatically qualify for Qatar.

Key player: Aaron Mooy is arguably Australia's most important player, marshalling the midfield and bringing vast experience.

Now with Scottish side Celtic, the 32-year-old played in the Premier League for Brighton and Huddersfield Town.

Group fixtures November 22: France v Australia November 26: Tunisia v Australia November 30: Australia v Denmark Possible squad Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus/JPN) Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee Utd/SCO), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew/USA), Trent Sainsbury (Al-Wakrah/QAT), Joel King (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts/SCO), Fran Karacic (Brescia/ITA), Harry Souttar (Stoke City/ENG), Kye Rowles (Hearts/SCO)Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic/SCO), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli/GER), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona/ITA), Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli/GER), Cameron Devlin (Hearts/SCO), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough/ENG), Tom Rogic (West Brom/ENG)Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz/ESP), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian/SCO), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Adam Taggart (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama/JPN), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)