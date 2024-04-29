Table Tennis League Kicks Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The National Talent Hunt Prime Minister Youth Table Tennis League kicked off here at the Rodham hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.
Executive Director National Vocational & Technical Commission (NAVTTC) Aamir Jan, who was the chief guest on the occasion said the Talent Hunt Prime Minister Programme gives chance to players in bringing their talent out on the big platform.
Players need to work hard and use this platform to showcase their expertise in the game, he said.
He said the game of table tennis was very close to him and there is a lot of talent in the country. Winning or losing doesn't matter as players just need to give their best shot in the game, he said.
He also lauded the Higher education Commission (HEC) for supporting the games. The aim of the league is to give opportunities to new players at the national level. Table tennis league will provide an opportunity to bring out new talented players, he said.
Jan said the Prime Minister was taking all-out steps for the development of sports in the country.
Players from all over the country are participating in the Table Tennis Talent Hunt League organized by HEC.
Two teams from each province were featuring in the league including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal-Azad Jammu and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan.
