Naz Club Khalabat clinches trophy in District Volleyball Championship 2024

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) District Volleyball Championship Haripur 2024 on Monday concluded with great fervor and excitement as Naz Club Khalabat won the final and clinched the trophy. The tournament was organized by the District Sports Office and District Administration Haripur.

The championship, held at the Multi-Purpose Hall Curts Ground, where 32 teams from various areas of the district have participated. In the final match of the tournament Naz Club Khalabat remained victorious against Azad Club Kag in a thrilling match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

The final match was graced by distinguished guests including MPA Akbar Ayub Khan and District Sports Officer Muhammad Tauseef.

MPA Akbar Ayub Khan while addressing the concluding ceremony pledged to provide maximum facilities and opportunities for players to exhibit their talents. Meanwhile, District Sports Officer Muhammad Tauseef reiterated the administration's commitment to the promotion and development of sports, emphasizing the importance of encouraging players and fostering traditional and cultural sporting activities in the district.

Following the conclusion of the championship match, prizes were awarded to the players of both the winning and runner-up teams, marking the culmination of a successful sporting event in Haripur.