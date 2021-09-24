24th PSL General Council meeting held

PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja on Friday afternoon chaired the 24th HBL Pakistan Super League General Council meeting

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja on Friday afternoon chaired the 24th HBL Pakistan Super League General Council meeting.

Mr Ramiz Raja highlighted and appreciated the franchisees’ contribution in the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket, and assured the team owners that he remained committed to upscaling, enhancing and strengthening the HBL PSL brand.

Mr Ramiz Raja assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on Monday, 27 September.