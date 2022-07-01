3-day Shandur polo festival begins

A three-day annually Shandur polo festival kicked off on Friday at the world's highest polo ground in Upper Chitral

UPPER CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A three-day annually Shandur polo festival kicked off on Friday at the world's highest polo ground in Upper Chitral.

Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Abid Khan Wazir inagurated the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper, officials of Chitral Scouts attended the Shandur Polo Festival on the first day of the "Kings of sports." The polo lovers turned up in large numbers.

The spectators applauded the free style thrilling polo match played between Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan teams.

Great enthusiasm was witnessed between players and spectators.