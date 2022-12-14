49 th Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2022-23 tees off on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

The 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2022-23 entirely blessed and assented by Pakistan Golf Federation will be contested here at the par 72 Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course from tomorrow (Thursday).

And for four days ,18 holes each day, the leading champion professional golf players of the country will be fully absorbed in application of thoroughly grasped golfing skills that will fetch them under par scores of excellence.

At stake is the Pakistan National Golf Title for the year 2022-23 plus a share in the Eight Million Rupees prize money offered by Pakistan Golf Federation. In accordance with standard distribution table, a paramount sum will be pocketed by the national champion while 49 other position holders will get segments as per laid down slab.

Besides the contest for the Pakistan Champion Title, also in competition will be the senior professionals (over 50 years of age) and junior professionals (under 21 years of age ). The participants in Senior Category are mainly former merited players who dominated the flow of national golf events in their younger days but have aged now and still continue to remain associated with the game for their livelihood. As for junior professionals, this Championship comes up with an occasion where they can reveal their capability, expertise and poise and pull off noteworthiness as youngsters of enormous calibre.

Amateur Golfers are a part of the event too and will be pursuing their search for the top positions in gross category. In this regard the mere fact that they have earned the right to compete is a big honor as eligibility has been restricted to amateurs who play to a handicap of four and below. The commendatory news from this angle is that there is enough talent available in this segment and the eligible amateurs are all charged up to stand out as caliber loaded golfers.

In decades gone by we have had some iconic golf professionals like, Mehmood Hussain, Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Ijaz and A.Hamid way back in the seventies and eighties.

The roll call of winners in the past decade, however, has revolved around Shabbir Iqbal, Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Matloob.Somehow these masterly ones seem to have become invincible and completely dominated the golf arena of Pakistan. For Pakistan Golf they have represented a bright spot and have shown appetite for winning as well as prowess and competence.

Golf Professionals like Hamza Taimur Amin represent a huge prospect from whom more chivalry and high calibre performance is expected. Another one is Ahmed Baig. He has to establish his mastery and sweep aside the established ones.

A few more proficient ones whose name stands out are Mohammad Ashfaq, M.Minhaj Warriach, Waheed Baloch, Mohammad Alam and Mohammad Shahzad.

