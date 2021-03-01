UrduPoint.com
4th International PATS Competition 2021 Kicks Off At NCTC Kharian

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:19 PM

The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition, 2021 commenced on Monday at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition, 2021 commenced on Monday at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian.

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries were also participating in the competition, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan would take part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan would be participating as observers in this 3-day long competition.

The competition was designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios.

The 62 hours long event would subject the teams to various cross-domain scenarios and encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment.

