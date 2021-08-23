5th National Soccer Futsal Men Championship begins in Quetta

The 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship got underway here at the indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center, Ayub Stadium on Monday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The 5th National Men Soccer Futsal Championship got underway here at the indoor hall of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center, Ayub Stadium on Monday.

Balochistan Minister for Public Health and WASSA Noor Muhammad was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship, carrying a total of 12 teams from across Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pakistan Railways, Police, The Success, KR Islamabad Club, Balochistan Green and Balochistan White. The Success will defend the title.

Speaking on this occasion, Noor Muhammad said that the Federal and provincial government are trying hard for ensuring due facilities to the players and youth of Pakistan. He said efforts were underway at the provincial level to hold maximum sports activities.

He said the provincial government is providing equal opportunities to both male and female athletes and hopefully more activities would be organized at provincial and national levels.

He said it is a great opportunity for the youth of Balochistan to see top players in action during the Championship organized by the President Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Hazrat Ali Kakar, Senior Vice President Malik Adnan here in Balochistan. He also lauded Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col. (Retd) Asif Zaman, Directorate of Sports Balochistan and Balochistan Soccer Futsal Association.

He said with the holding of such events it leads to brotherhood and creates opportunities to learn each other's culture.

He said the youth of Pakistan are the real assets and that is why involving them in healthy sports activities would help in creating a healthy society.

He ensured his full support to the players and officials who are here from across the country and also invited the teams to visit historical Ziarat valley where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah spent his last days and he also loved the beauties of the valley.

The Minister for Public Health and WASSA also ensured the teams that they would be looked after well as far as accommodation and food are concerned. Teams from across the country including four provinces are participating in the three-day Championship.

Earlier, the Championship was formally inaugurated by Balochistan Provincial Minister for Public Health WASSA Noor Mohammad. Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Mehraban Ali, President Sardar Hazrat Ali Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Punjab Futsal Association Mumtaz Kalu, Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation Adnan Malik, Joint Secretary PSFF Moinuddin and Vice President KP Futsal Association Azmatullah were also present. The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Osama, followed by the National Anthem and introduction of the teams.

In the opening day competitions, The Success team defeated Punjab by 4-3 while Pakistan Railway defeated Sindh by 10-3. The final of the Championship will be played on August 25.