6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: Aqeel, Muzammil Qualify For Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Pakistan's longest serving No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib and Barkat Ullah qualified for the 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 men's singles semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinals here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Wednesday

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Ahmad Nael 6-4, 6-0, Mohammad Shoaib beat Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1, Barkat Ullah beat Yousuf Khalil 6-1, 6-3 and Muzamil Murtaza beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-4, 6-3. In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Zainab Ali 6-0, 6-0, Meheq Khokhar beat Amna Qayum 6-0, 6-4, Noor Malik beat Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-1 and Sheeza Sajid beat Rahay ul Ain 6-2, 6-2. In the seniors 50 plus quarterfinals, Rashid Malik beat Waheed 6-1, 6-1.

In seniors 35 plus doubles pre-quarterfinals, Talha Waheed/Tanvir Munir beat Umer Dilshad/Asghar 6-0, 6-4, Amir Mumtaz/Salman Ahmad beat Sohail Feroze/Mian Mubarak 6-2, 6-2, Ashar Khan/Adnan Majeed beat Zakir Ullah/Jan Khan 6-2, 6-2, Sheheryar Salamt/Kashif Rehmat beat Rana Humayun/Umair Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1, Faisal Anwar/Hadi Hussain beat Ali Imam/Abdul Rasheed 6-0, 6-1, Arif Feroze/Israr Gul beat Mohammad Yousaf/Mehboob Waheed 6-0, 6-1 and Shehzad (PAF)/Inam Ullah beat Mustafa Burney/Irfan Ullah 6-2, 7-6.

In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Mohammad Salaar 7-5, 6-3, Ameer Mazari beat Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3, Nabeel Qayum beat Yahya Musa Luni 6-1, 6-4, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Abubakar Khalil 6-3, 6-1, Waleed Humayun beat Ismail Ahmad 4-6, 7-5, 10-5, Abdul Basit beat Shazaib Zahid 7-5, 6-1, Ameer Hamza beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-12 first round, Abdur Rehman beat Haziq Areejo 4-1, 4-0, Ali Bachani beat Mohammad Umar Ali 4-0, 4-1, Mohammad Ibrahim Gill beat Safi Ullah 4-1, 4-2, Razik Sultan beat M Rehan 4-0, 4-0, Majid Ali beat Ahmad Yawar 4-1, 4-1, Ihsan Ullah beat Musa Anees 4-0, 4-0.

