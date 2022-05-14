UrduPoint.com

77 Per Cent Increase In Home International Series Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 12:14 PM

TransGroup FZE, pursuant to a public bidding process, on Friday submitted the highest bid to attain various partnership rights for the upcoming international men’s and women’s home series during the 2022-23 season

TransGroup FZE, pursuant to a public bidding process, on Friday submitted the highest bid to attain various partnership rights for the upcoming international men's and women's home series during the 2022-23 season.

The successful bid, which exceeded the reserve price set by the PCB, boasted an increase in value of 77 per cent from the last season.

This development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a busy 12 months schedule – embellished with first-ever ICC Women’s Championship fixtures on Pakistani soil and two visits each by the England and New Zealand men’s sides.

Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain: “The surge in partnership rights for our international home season highlights a strong market interest, which Pakistan cricket has generated by successfully hosting top international teams coupled with strong on-field performances.

“The PCB thanks TransGroup FZE, with whom we already share a long and healthy business relationship, for their continued support towards Pakistan cricket.

I also congratulate the PCB commercial, finance and legal teams for their tireless efforts in securing these results.

“I am sure Pakistan cricket’s fans are excited in anticipation of the bumper international cricket season that awaits us, and are eager to display their continued support of Babar Azam’s and Bismah Maroof’s teams.”

TransGroup FZE Group Director Rao Omar Hashim Khan: “TransGroup FZE is delighted to extend its long and healthy partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board on winning bilateral partnership rights for the 2022-2023 home international season.

“TransGroup FZE hopes to see exciting cricket in the 2022-23 home season with 50-over World Champions England and reigning ICC World Test Championship winners New Zealand scheduled to visit Pakistan after a long time. England and New Zealand teams’ visit to Pakistan will produce exciting and competitive cricket, which will help Pakistan cricket become stronger.”

