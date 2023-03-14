Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul as the head and bowling coaches of the Pakistan side for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month.

Abdul Rehman is a seasoned coach, who has performed been carrying out duties at domestic level. He was the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won National T20 and Pakistan Cup, and shared Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with Central Punjab. He also won two National T20s as head coach of Peshawar Panthers and was Peshawar Zalmi’s assistant coach when they won the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2017.

Rehman has also been assistant coach under Andy Flower at Multan Sultans for the last four years.

He was Pakistan U19 coach during Bangladesh’s tour of Multan in November last year.

Umar Gul, one of the most celebrated T20 bowlers in Pakistan, was Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the recent ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He took 85 wickets at 16.97 in 60 T20Is from 2007-16.

Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majeed will continue their roles as batting and fielding coaches.

Complete list of player support personnel

Mansoor Rana (team manager), Abdul Rehman (head coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager) and Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach)