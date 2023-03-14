UrduPoint.com

Abdul Rehman And Umar Gul In Coaching Staff For Afghanistan T20Is

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board says that Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majeed will continue their roles as batting and fielding coaches.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board on Tuesday announced Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul as the head and bowling coaches of the Pakistan side for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month.

Abdul Rehman is a seasoned coach, who has performed been carrying out duties at domestic level. He was the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won National T20 and Pakistan Cup, and shared Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with Central Punjab. He also won two National T20s as head coach of Peshawar Panthers and was Peshawar Zalmi’s assistant coach when they won the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2017.

Rehman has also been assistant coach under Andy Flower at Multan Sultans for the last four years.

He was Pakistan U19 coach during Bangladesh’s tour of Multan in November last year.

Umar Gul, one of the most celebrated T20 bowlers in Pakistan, was Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the recent ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. He took 85 wickets at 16.97 in 60 T20Is from 2007-16.

Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majeed will continue their roles as batting and fielding coaches.

Complete list of player support personnel

Mansoor Rana (team manager), Abdul Rehman (head coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager) and Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan Peshawar T20 World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Punjab Pakistan Super League Umar Gul November 2017 Media From Coach Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.