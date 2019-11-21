UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Rehman Muzamil Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Abdul Rehman Muzamil fined 25 per cent match fee

Southern Punjab’s Abdul Rehman Muzamil has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 Article 2.8 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpires decision during a match in his side’s ongoing four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

The incident happened in the 63rd over of Southern Punjab’s first innings when he stayed at the crease for an extended period of time after being adjudged out caught behind by umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Abdul Rehman admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Sohail Idrees, and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz levelled the charges.

