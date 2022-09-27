UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Shafique Nears Double Ton As Central Punjab Reach 358 For 6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punjab reach 358 for 6

Abdullah Shafique was nearing his maiden double-century in Central Punjab's fixture against Sindh here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Abdullah Shafique was nearing his maiden double-century in Central Punjab's fixture against Sindh here at the Pindi cricket Stadium, on Tuesday.

The star of Pakistan's famous Test win at Galle in which they recorded the highest run chase at the venue this summer was not out on 189 (23 fours and three sixes), scored at a strike rate of 82. This is his highest first-class score.

All-rounder Aamer Yamin unbeaten on 61 (six fours and two sixes), struck off just 66 balls, was his partner in the undefeated stand of 120.

Sindh's right-arm medium fast Asif Mehmood, who was a touch expensive, leaking 109 in 18 overs, took three wickets on his debut as Central Punjab were 358 for six at the close of play.

Score in brief: Toss uncontested Sindh opt to bowl against Central Punjab at Pindi Cricket Stadium, RawalpindiCentral Punjab 358-6, 90 overs (Abdullah Shafique 189 not out, Aamer Yamin 61 not out, Qasim Akram 31; Asif Mehmood 3-109).

Innings points Central Punjab (four), Sindh (two)

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Punjab Galle Aamer Yamin National University

Recent Stories

Sindh boxing team to leave for Quetta tomorrow

Sindh boxing team to leave for Quetta tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Poland Calls Nord Stream Gas Leaks 'Act of Sabotag ..

Poland Calls Nord Stream Gas Leaks 'Act of Sabotage'

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream Pipelines Leaks Not to Significantly I ..

Nord Stream Pipelines Leaks Not to Significantly Impact Europe Energy Resilience ..

2 minutes ago
 G20 Tourism Ministers Reach Consensus on Global To ..

G20 Tourism Ministers Reach Consensus on Global Tourism Guidelines - Indonesian ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream ..

Blinken Says Initial Reports Indicate Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, But Canno ..

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Blome visits RUDA, CBD Headquarters

Ambassador Blome visits RUDA, CBD Headquarters

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.