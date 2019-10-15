Abu Dhabi T10 launch global talent hunt programme

Abu Dhabi T10 has teamed up with UAE-based Dreams2Play to host a unique talent hunt programme, through which budding amateur cricketers from across the world may apply for selection to play in the league

The world's first 'Digital-to-Physical' talent hunt programme will allow young cricketers to create online profiles and upload videos of their bowling, batting and wicket-keeping performances through a smartphone app to be judged by a panel of ICC approved coaches.

Dreams2Play will then deliver a list of around 100 talented cricketers, selected by the jury for a special player draft, through which each of the eight competing teams will select one or two players for their squad, Gulf news reported.

"The 'Digital-to-Physical' app-based global talent hunt programme is a UAE home-grown process that will enable us to source the best young talents from across the world and present them to all eight teams at the Abu Dhabi T10," Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said.

Dreams2Play will select the best cricketers who will be promoted on a fast track to success. From this select group, a minimum of 8 players will be selected for the Abu Dhabi T10 draft.

These shortlisted cricketers will be given the opportunity to be a part of the third season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket League, scheduled from November 14-24.