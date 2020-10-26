AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for coronavirus

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Serie A leaders' next three matches, the club said on Monday.

Milan play Roma later on Monday and Donnarumma will also sit out Thursday's Europa League match against Sparta Prague and this weekend's game with Udinese.

Young Norwegian striker Jens Petter Hauge and three members of club staff have also tested positive for Covid-19.

In Italy, for asymptomatic cases like Donnarumma's, the self-isolation period must last at least 10 days and is lifted after a negative test.

He could possibly return for Milan's Europa League clash with Lille on November 5.

Stefano Pioli's men could move four points clear at the top of Serie A with a fifth straight win to start the season against Roma.