Afghanistan eye huge World Cup shock against India

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Afghanistan were on course for one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Saturday as they set about chasing India 's modest total of 224 for eight in Southampton

Virat Kohli's India struggled to impose themselves on the Afghan bowlers after winning the toss and choosing to bat in the sunshine, failing to get out of second gear on England's south coast.

Afghanistan have been the whipping boys of the tournament so far, losing all five of their matches and often looking out of their depth against the more established teams.

But, playing in only their second World Cup, they have the chance to add a glorious chapter to their short history by beating India for the first time.

Captain Gulbadin Naib took the team past fifty for the loss of just one wicket in the 12th over, smashing Hardik Pandya for successive fours.

Earlier, in-form opener Rohit Sharma, who has scored two hundreds so far in the tournament, was dismissed for just one by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as unbeaten India made a sluggish start.

The rest of India's powerful top order all got established, with skipper Virat Kohli making 67 from 63 balls, but none went on to play a decisive innings for the two-time champions in front of thousands of their fanatical supporters.

They hit just 16 boundaries -- including only one six.

Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan bounced back from the most expensive spell in World Cup history against England to take 1-38.

Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his third consecutive fifty of the tournament off 48 balls, with four fours but was caught by Shah off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi.

MS Dhoni struggled to find any fluency, hitting 28 off 52 balls before he was stumped by Ikram Alikhil off the bowling of Rashid.

Kedar Jadhav reached his fifty off 66 balls, giving the scorecard a look of respectability, but Afghanistan were in with a chance of pulling off a famous win.

India had made just one change to their line-up after their win against arch-rivals Pakistan, with seam bowler Mohammed Shami replacing the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan, bottom of the 10-team World Cup table, made two changes, bringing in Hazratullah Zazai and Aftab Alam for Noor Ali Zadran and Dawlat Zadran.