Afghanistan v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :First-innings scoreboard in the Afghanistan v West Indies World Cup match at Headingley on Thursday: West Indies C. Gayle c Alikhil b D.

Zadran 7 E. Lewis c Nabi b Rashid 58 S. Hope c Rashid b Nabi 77 S. Hetmyer c sub (N.A. Zadran) b D. Zadran 39 N. Pooran run out (Alikhil/Shirzad) 58 J. Holder c D. Zadran b Shirzad 45 C. Brathwaite not out 14 F.

Allen not out 0 Extras (lb4, w9) 13 Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 311 Did not bat: K. Roach, S. Cottrell, O. Thomas Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Gayle), 2-109 (Lewis), 3-174 (Hetmyer), 4-192 (Hope), 5-297 (Pooran), 6-297 (Holder) Bowling: Mujeeb 10-0-52-0 (w2); D.

Zadran 9-1-73-2 (w1); Shirzad 8-0-56-1; Naib 3-0-18-0; Nabi 10-0-56-1; Rashid 10-0-52-1 (w2) Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad Toss: West Indies Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)