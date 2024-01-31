Open Menu

African Heavyweights Tumble Like Dominoes At Cup Of Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

African heavyweights tumble like dominoes at Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) From Ivory Coast's remarkable resurrection to heavyweight exits and underdog successes, there may never have been a more unpredictable major international football tournament than the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The last 16 concluded on Tuesday with the continent's top-ranked team, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, being dumped out by South Africa after Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial late penalty.

Tournament hosts Ivory Coast returned from the dead, narrowly escaping a humiliating elimination in the group stage, but this AFCON has already proven to be a graveyard for many of the traditional powerhouses.

"It is not the end of the world," insisted defeated Morocco coach Walid Regragui, whose country will host the next Cup of Nations.

"We are not the only ones. Lots of the favourites have been eliminated. We will come back stronger."

The three most successful teams in the history of the competition are out -- Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana have 16 titles between them but the first two were sent packing in the last 16 after the Black stars limped out in the group stage.

All five of Africa's representatives at the 2022 World Cup have already gone home.

Senegal's exit on penalties at the hands of Ivory Coast continues a trend which has seen no reigning champion win a knockout tie at the Cup of Nations since Egypt in 2010.

Indeed, the last three champions have all been eliminated, with Algeria exiting in the group stage for the second AFCON in a row following their triumph in 2019.

Related Topics

Africa Football Dead World Egypt Ivory Coast Algeria South Africa Senegal Cameroon Ghana Morocco May 2019 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

17 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

17 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

17 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

17 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

17 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

17 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports