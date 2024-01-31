African heavyweights tumble like dominoes at Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) From Ivory Coast's remarkable resurrection to heavyweight exits and underdog successes, there may never have been a more unpredictable major international football tournament than the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The last 16 concluded on Tuesday with the continent's top-ranked team, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, being dumped out by South Africa after Achraf Hakimi missed a crucial late penalty.

Tournament hosts Ivory Coast returned from the dead, narrowly escaping a humiliating elimination in the group stage, but this AFCON has already proven to be a graveyard for many of the traditional powerhouses.

"It is not the end of the world," insisted defeated Morocco coach Walid Regragui, whose country will host the next Cup of Nations.

"We are not the only ones. Lots of the favourites have been eliminated. We will come back stronger."

The three most successful teams in the history of the competition are out -- Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana have 16 titles between them but the first two were sent packing in the last 16 after the Black stars limped out in the group stage.

All five of Africa's representatives at the 2022 World Cup have already gone home.

Senegal's exit on penalties at the hands of Ivory Coast continues a trend which has seen no reigning champion win a knockout tie at the Cup of Nations since Egypt in 2010.

Indeed, the last three champions have all been eliminated, with Algeria exiting in the group stage for the second AFCON in a row following their triumph in 2019.