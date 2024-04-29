Pakistan's Ashab Wins Rochester Proam Squash
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan emerging squash player Muhammad Ashab Irfan has made the country proud by winning the US 9000$ Rochester Proam Squash Tournament.
He downed Gomez Dominguez of Mexico by 3-1 in the final held at Huston squash club, USA.According to details, after months of hard work and dedication with special support from Houston Squash Club Ashab won his first PSA title as his achievement was even more notable as he is only the second Pakistani player to win a PSA title outside of Pakistan in recent years, cementing his position as a rising star in the sport.
The second seed and world number 112 from Pakistan looked very energetic and aggressive during the final match of the tournament, Ashab squared off against Gomez Dominguez in a thrilling encounter as young Ashab emerged triumphant with a 3-1 victory, securing the title with set scores of 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-9 during 60 minutes decisive game.
As the stakes heightened in the semi-final, Ashab Irfan faced a formidable opponent in Ronald Palamino of Columbia. Despite dropping two sets, Ashab displayed resilience and determination, ultimately prevailing with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. The set scores reflected the intensity of the match, with Irfan claiming victory with scores of 9-11, 11-9, 11-2, 4-11, and 11-4.
Jahanzeb Khan, owner of Houston Squash Club said Ashhab was the second Pakistani player who win the PSA title in abroad is being supported by Houston Squash Club and we were very happy that young squash players are making Pakistan's name outshine at the international level.
