Chief Minister KP To Open Inter-Madrasa, Special Games On Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will formally inaugurate the third Inter-Madrasa Games and Games for the Person with Different Abilities here at Hayatabad sports Complex on Tuesday (April 30).
A total of 800 players will participate in the games and the official inauguration will be made by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Mohmand told media men here.
Additional Director General Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi Director Sports, Director Sports Miss Nazia Zaki, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Director Account Shah Faisal were also present.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Madrasas and Games for Person with Different Abilities to be organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start on Tuesday (April 30) and will continue till May 2.
He said, 400 madrasa students from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Swat regions would participated in cricket, volleyball and football, while 400 Persons with Different Abilities would participate in 34 different Games including Boche, wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug-of-war, basketball.
A total prize money of Rs 1 million has been fixed for the Games to be awarded. Director Sports Operations Azizullah and Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch said that on the special instructions of the adviser of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan Games would be organized in befitting manners.
These games are being organized for which Additional Director General Sports Rashida Ghaznavi has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary, Zawar Noor for Person with Different Abilities, Zardad Bulbul for Games for Special Person would be facilitated.
Habibullah for Blind Cricket, Parvez Khan for Madrasa Cricket, Faisal Javed for football and Wasifullah for volleyball have been appointed as organizers. He said that various events will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, cricket matches will be held at Islamia College Ground and board Ground, Persons with different abilities including Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired and Low-Status Persons would also be organized.
The purpose of the games is to provide positive entertainment and opportunities for students and for persons with Different Abilities to express their talents so that they too can progress, Abdul Nasir Mohmand said.
In response to a question, he said that organizing the games will bring out players with the best skills for the provincial and national teams.
He said players have already arrived and among them their TA, DA have been distributed along with different Games equipment, track-suite, and uniform. The players would reach Hayatabad Sports Complex at 2.00 p.m, he added.
Games lists for Persons with Different Abilities:
1. Cricket Wheelchair (Male) Team Game
2. Cricket Wheelchair (Female) Team Game
3. Cricket Standing (Male) Team Game
4. Cricket Visual Impaired (Male) Team Game
5. Cricket Hearing and Speech (Male) Team Game
6. Cricket Dwarf (Male) Team Game
7. Badminton Standing (Male) Team Game
8. Badminton Wheelchair (Male) Team Game
9. Table Tennis standing (Male) Individual Game
10. Table Tennis Wheelchair (Male) Individual Game
11. Table Tennis Wheelchair (Female) Individual Game
12. Race Wheelchair (100 M) (Male) Individual Game
13. Race Wheelchair (100 M) (Female) Individual Game
14. Race CP 100 M (Male) Individual Game
15. Race Upper Limb (Male) Individual Game
16. Race Dwarf (Male) Individual Game
17. Race Lower General (Male) Individual Game
18. Race Brace lower (Male Open) Individual Game
19. Race Crutched (Male) Individual Game
20. Discus throw Wheelchair (Male) Individual Game
21. Discus throw Standing (Male) Individual Game
22. Javelin Throw wheelchair (Male) Individual Game
23. Javelin Throw Standing (Male) Individual Game
24. Short put wheelchair (Male) Individual Game
25. Short put Standing (Male) Individual Game
26. Archery wheelchair (Female) Individual Game
27. Bocce Game Male Tetra (sever) (Male) Team Game
28. Bocce Game Open for Wheelchair (Female) Team Game
29. Wheelchair Basket Ball (Male) Team Game
30. Wheelchair Tennis (Male) Team Game
31. Tug of War Dwarf (Male) Team Game
32. Musical Chair Game for Dwarf (Male) Individual Game
33. Archery wheelchair (Male) Individual Game
34. Tug of War Standing (Male) Team Game
