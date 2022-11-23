Aibak Polo Cup: Semifinal line-up confirmed

An intriguing men's semifinal line-up is in the offing at Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 following the completion of the league matches, which have seen some fantastic matches taking place here at the historic Aibak Polo Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :An intriguing men's semifinal line-up is in the offing at Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 following the completion of the league matches, which have seen some fantastic matches taking place here at the historic Aibak Polo Ground.

The losing teams will compete to tomorrow (Thursday) to earn a place in the subsidiary final while both the semifinals will be played on November 25 to decide the finalists of the prestigious two-week eight-goal event. On Friday at 2:00 PM, the first semifinal will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and Diamond Paints, while the second semifinal will be competed at 3:00 PM between FG/Din Polo and Remounts.

On Wednesday, the last two league matches were played and both proved one-sided affairs.

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma thrashed Rijas by a huge margin of 10-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan played a hero's role in his team's triumph as he played excellent polo and fired in fabulous five goals while his teammates Ahmed Zubair Butt also shone with three goals and Basil Faisal Khokhar scored two goals for Remington Pharma. Team Rijas, which had a one and a half goal handicap advantage, could score one goal apiece while Bilal Haye and Mustafa Aziz scored one goal each.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints Black outsmarted Salam Polo team by 9-3. Manuel Carranza smashed in superb seven goals while Sufi Haroon and Sufi Mohammad Amir slammed in one goal each for Master Paints Black. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazo thrashed in three goals for Team Salam Polo.