Aisam, Aqeel Clinch Doubles Title Of Serena Hotels National C’ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan showcased their skills and experience to lift the men’s doubles title of the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

The two veterans overcame the pair of Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-2 in a one-sided affair.

Meanwhile, in the boys 18 & under singles final, Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Westminster academy Islamabad overcame M. Hamza Aasim 6-3,6-2 to annex the title.

Fixtures for Sunday:

Ladies Single Final: 10:00 am (Sarah Mahbbob vs Meheq Khokhar)

Men's Single Final: 01:15 pm (Aqeel Khan vs Muhammad Shoaib)

