AJK, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Islamabad victorious in Pakistan Blind Cricket Trophy

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Lahore and Islamabad won their matches in the 14th National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-1) played here at two different venues on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Lahore and Islamabad won their matches in the 14th National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-1) played here at two different venues on Tuesday.

In the first match, AJK beat Peshawar by 10 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bat first. They made 85 runs in allotted 10 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Haroon Khan made 37 runs and Sanaullah Khan chipped in with 16 runs. Usman Ali took 1 wicket.

In reply, AJK with the help of Captain Nisar Ali’s superb innings of unbeaten 62* runs off 31 balls reached the target in 7.2 overs without any loss. He was named Man of the Match.

Bahawalpur defeated Gujranwala by 23 runs here at PAF cricket Ground. Bahawalpur set the competitive target of 131 runs on the board for the loss of 1 wicket in the allotted 10 overs. Muhammad Rashid scored 59 runs off 30 balls and well supported by Moen Ali who was unbeaten on 48* runs off 29 balls. Syed Zubair Shah took 1 wicket.

In reply, Gujranwala scored 108 runs in allotted 10 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Muhammad Akram was their top scorer with 44 runs. Muhammad Shah Zaib took 1 wicket for Bahawalpur.

Rashid was declared Man of the Match.

In the third match, Lahore downed Okara by 10 wickets at Shalimar Cricket Ground. Lahore won the toss and decided to bowl first. Okara team scored only 99 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 10 overs. Abu Huraira was the leading scorer with 22 runs. M Rizwan and Karamat Ali took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Lahore reached the target with ease in just 8.4 overs without any loss.

Badar Munir played superb innings of unbeaten 67* runs off 33 balls and Sanwal Shehzada made 22 runs. Badar Munir was named man of the match.

Islamabad outplayed Multan by six wickets in the fourth match at PAF cricket Ground. Multan won the toss and elected to bat first. Multan made 110 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in stipulated 10 overs. Muhammad Sadar was the prominent scorer with unbeaton 84* runs off 41 balls. Matti Ullah took 1 wicket for Islamabad.

In reply, Islamabad reached the target in 6.4 overs by losing 4 wickets. Shah Zaib Haider was the top scorer with unbeaten 46* runs off 22 balls while Matti Ullah made 35 runs off 11 balls. Hafiz Farhan, Abdul Razzaq and Safdar shared

1 wicket each. Matti Ullah was declared Man of the Match.