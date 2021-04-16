Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Championship alongside partner Al Qasim

Khalid Al Kamali and Abdulla Al Qasim have set their sights on going deep in the Men’s Bronze Category of the NAS Padel Championship after cruising to a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Mohammed Al Arif and Omair Al Zarooni on the second night of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) Khalid Al Kamali and Abdulla Al Qasim have set their sights on going deep in the Men’s Bronze Category of the NAS Padel Championship after cruising to a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Mohammed Al Arif and Omair Al Zarooni on the second night of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

The win takes the Emirati duo into the quarterfinals of the Men’s Bronze Category, and Luis Cobo and Salvador Medina joined them later in the last eight with an exciting 6-4, 7-6 win over Shehbaz Shaikh and Adel Sajan.

In the night’s lone Golden Category match, Martin Noschese and Guillermo Villafane defeated Omar Elias Samaya and Ahmed Mostafa Hamada 6-1, 6-3.

Praising the level of competition in the tournament, Khalid Al Kamali said: “The excitement level in this edition of the NAS Padel Championship is even greater because all the players are playing at the same high level. This tournament is a great incentive for us padel players to keep practicing through the year and try to improve our game.

“I have participated in many tournaments in the past, but the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has its own special character because you get to meet so many different players from different countries, and this helps you in gaining experience.”

“Reaching the second round of this tournament shows that I am on the right path and it will be a motivation for me to make even greater efforts in the future to keep improving my game and be the best player that I can be, and reach as far as I can in this tournament.

”

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013, and the tournament is back for its eighth season this year with competition in three different sports - padel tennis, running and cycling. All three events are being organized in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services are the strategic partners for this year’s Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, while Dubai Duty Free, Pocari Sweat and TecnoTree have signed up as sponsors for the 8th season of the Tournament, which is one of the biggest events of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

The NAS Padel Championship, which kicked off the eight season of the NAS Sports Tournament on April 14, will continue until April 27, while the NAS Run will take place across two nights with the 10km Race scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, and the 5km for Thursday, April 29, while the 75km NAS Cycling Championships will take place across three nights from April 22 to 24.