Open Menu

Alba To Join 'Barca Reunion' With Messi In Miami

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 18, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Messi in Miami

Former Spain international defender Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, with more new arrivals expected in the coming days, owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Spain international defender Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, with more new arrivals expected in the coming days, owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

"Jordi Alba will sign today," Mas told a group of reporters after the team's training session.

Messi has already been joined by Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, another former Barcelona player, but the club are looking to add some youth to the squad which is struggling in last place in MLS.

Mas said that 20-year-old Paraguayan international defender Diego Gomez was set to join from Asuncion club Libertad.

Another young South American, 20-year-old Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias has a verbal agreement to join the club, said Mas.

The Miami owner added that talks are also underway with two young talents from the Argentine league -- Tomas Aviles, a central defender with Racing Club, and striker Brian Aguirre, of Newell's Old Boys.

But Mas said that any attempt to sign veteran Uruguayan former Barca player, Luis Suarez, was limited by his contractual situation with Brazilian club Gremio.

"Luis Suarez is a Gremio player. He has a contract. We understand the close relationship that he has with Lionel, Busquets and Alba. They played together at Barcelona.

"There's been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez coming to Inter Miami. We haven't held direct talks with Gremio or with Suarez.

"I don't know how Luis Suarez can leave Gremio. But if he does we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there," he said.

The 34-year-old Alba, who has made 93 appearances for Spain, terminated his contract with Barcelona in May.

Left-back Alba won six Spanish league titles with Barca and was part of the team which won the 2015 Champions League.

He also played in the Spain team which won the 2012 European Championship.

Messi and Busquets took part in their first training session with Miami on Tuesday, ahead of possible debuts on Friday against Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Related Topics

Azul Young Asuncion Barcelona Miami Spain Mexico May 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

19 minutes ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

19 minutes ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

19 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

20 minutes ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

20 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

20 minutes ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

20 minutes ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

20 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

35 minutes ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

35 minutes ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

35 minutes ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports