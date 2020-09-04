UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alcohol Brand’s Logo To Be Removed From Babar Azam’s Somerset Shirt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:28 PM

Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Azam’s Somerset shirt

Babar Azam played a 42-run knock from 35 balls while playing his first match for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday when alcohol logo on his kit sparked outrage on social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Alcohol brand’s logo on Somerset shirt of Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam caused outrage would be removed from the next match, the latest reports said on Friday.

A picture of Babar Azam with his shirt printed with Alcohol company’s logo went viral on social media.

Babar Azam played a 42-run knock from 35 balls while playing his first match for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday. However, it was the 25-year-old sporting an alcohol logo on his kit which sparked outrage on social media.

Tribute is the title and short sponsor besides being the official beer of Somerset. Last year, Babar and his fellow Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali refused to don the alcohol company’s logo.

The sources said that the logo was left on his shirt by mistake and Somerset would remove the logo before the next match was on Friday.

Many other Muslim cricketers refused to wear shirts and jerseys printed with the logo of alcohol logos as these logos are made for promotions of these products.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Social Media Azhar Ali Babar Azam Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE launches 2nd phase of food aid to villages in ..

18 seconds ago

Bilawal hopes federal govt will join hands with Si ..

23 minutes ago

OPPO explores the beauty of Pakistan with Sheherya ..

32 minutes ago

Heavy rain hits Lahore, other cities in Punjab

1 hour ago

Defence Day of Pakistan: A day to pay rich tribute ..

39 minutes ago

Peace, stability must for regional connectivity, e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.