Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Azam’s Somerset shirt

(@fidahassanain)

Babar Azam played a 42-run knock from 35 balls while playing his first match for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday when alcohol logo on his kit sparked outrage on social media.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Alcohol brand’s logo on Somerset shirt of Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam caused outrage would be removed from the next match, the latest reports said on Friday.

A picture of Babar Azam with his shirt printed with Alcohol company’s logo went viral on social media.

Babar Azam played a 42-run knock from 35 balls while playing his first match for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast on Thursday. However, it was the 25-year-old sporting an alcohol logo on his kit which sparked outrage on social media.

Tribute is the title and short sponsor besides being the official beer of Somerset. Last year, Babar and his fellow Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali refused to don the alcohol company’s logo.

The sources said that the logo was left on his shirt by mistake and Somerset would remove the logo before the next match was on Friday.

Many other Muslim cricketers refused to wear shirts and jerseys printed with the logo of alcohol logos as these logos are made for promotions of these products.