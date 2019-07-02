UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Squad For Rugby Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:54 PM

All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship

New Zealand's 39-man squad named Tuesday for the opening two matches of this year's Rugby Championship tournament against Argentina and South Africa: Forwards

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :New Zealand's 39-man squad named Tuesday for the opening two matches of this year's Rugby Championship tournament against Argentina and South Africa: Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Jackson Hemopo, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Matt Todd.

Backs: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Josh Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Braydon Ennor, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith.

Related Topics

Shannon George Dalton Jackson Argentina South Africa

Recent Stories

UVAS syndicate approves Rs 3.295 billion budget

2 minutes ago

Jailed Nawaz Sharif can no more have home-made mea ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates commits to reducing single-use plastic on ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police Advises To Adopt Protective Measu ..

33 minutes ago

IAF plane meets accident as fuel tank falls mid ai ..

38 minutes ago

8 killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.