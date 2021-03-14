All Makran Sports Festival 2021 kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :An impressive opening ceremony of All Makran Sports Festival 2021 was held at Senator Ishaq Cricket Stadium, Gwadar on Sunday.

As many as 18 teams are participating in the 10-day festival that will conclude on March 23, said a press release issued here.

During the mega event, contests in various sports disciplines like cricket, football, volleyball and badminton will be held.

It is worth mentioning that cricket team form Chahbahar, Iran is also participating in the sports festival.

A Balochi musical show was the highlight of the ceremony during which local singers from Gwadar performed.

A large number of notables, civil administration officers and people of Gwadar attended the ceremony.