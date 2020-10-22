All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Tournament inaugurates

Adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday inaugurated 'All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup Football Tournament' after 17 years in province

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Wednesday inaugurated 'All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup Football Tournament' after 17 years in province.

The tournament inauguration was made by Abdul Khaliq Hazara on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Akhtar Hussain Longove, MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch Secretary Sports Mir Imrarn Gichki, DG Sports Dura Baloch and other official were present at the ceremony of inauguration.

Addressing the ceremony, Abdul Khaliq Hazara said all available resources were being utilized to provide sports facilities to youth in order to enhance sports activities in the province.

"Sports activities had not made functional for long time in the province due to terrorism", he said adding that measures were underway to move towards youth to games activities for ensuring healthy environment in the province.

He said modern sports complexes were being constructed in 33 districts of the province in order to enhance capabilities of youth through restoration of sports.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup Football Tournament would help to increase courage of local players of football.

Purpose of launching All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Tournament was to move towards youth to international football sports so that football activities would be improved in future, he said.

He also appreciated Sports officials for successful organizing football tournament in Quetta.

DG Sports Dura Baloch informed that 50 football teams across the country were taking part in the tournament.

First mach was held between Baloch Club Quetta and Afghan Club Chaman which was won by Afghan Club Chaman with one goal.