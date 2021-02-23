All Pakistan Girls U19 Junior Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Girls U19 Junior Squash Championship started here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with all seeded players.

Director Female Games, Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Members Executive of KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, who is also Senior Squash Coach at the Directorate of Sports KP, other coaches including Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah Khan, Adil Faqir, officials, players and spectators were also present.

Maira Hussain (Wapda), Sana Bahadur (Army), Qatar ul Nida (Punjab), Sibga Arshad (Punjab), Zohra Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Umme Kulsoom Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Manahil Aqeel and Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took berth into the quarter-finals.

In the first round matches Maira Hussain (Wapda) defeated Zarlish Safdar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9. Maira Hussain dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Zarlish Safdar of KP to stage a comeback in the straight sets Games.

In the other matches Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army defeated Asia Eman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10, Umme Kulsoom of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Ayesha Alam of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the other match Zohra Abdullah recorded victory against Muskan Shahbaz of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7. Both Zohra and Mushkan Shahbaz gave each other a tough fight wherein some good smashes were also witnessed. Sibgha Arshad of Punjab defeated Mehwish Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-2 in a thrilling match. Mehwish Ali, the promising player, gave a tough resistance. Both Sibgha Arhsad of Punjab and Mehwish Ali of Khyber were stretched to five sets battle, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-13, 11-9, and 12-10.

Qurat Ul Nida of Punjab recorded victory against Sunzil Safdar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in straight sets, the score was 12-10, 11-9 and 11-7 and second seeded Hira Aqeel of KP defeated HIfsa Yousaf oif Wapda by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9 and Minahil Aqeel of (Wapda) beat Mahnoor Ali (KP) by 3-0. The score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9.