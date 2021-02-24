UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Inter Board Throwball C'ship From March 1

Wed 24th February 2021

All Pakistan Inter Board Throwball C'ship from March 1

:All Pakistan Inter Board Throwball Championship would kick off in Quetta from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Inter board Throwball Championship would kick off in Quetta from March 1.

According to details, the men's and women's teams from different boards across the country would be featuring in the championship to continue till March 4.

The meeting of the managers of the participating teams would be held on February 28 in which the draws and rules will be announced.

