Almost 1Mln Fans Apply for Tickets to Euro 2020 Matches in St. Petersburg - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Almost a million applications for tickets to the matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be held in St. Petersburg , were received during the first stage of sales, the competition's local organizing committee announced on Monday.

The fans filed 994,617 applications for tickets to matches in St. Petersburg, with about 81 percent of applications coming from residents of Russia. The largest number of foreign applications came from the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland.

"The demand for tickets surprised us pleasantly, as well as the fact that our nationals filed the lion's share of applications for matches in St. Petersburg. I am sure that the World Cup also played a significant role in the Euro's popularity. Fans remember the euphoria that was in the cities and they want to plunge into the atmosphere of big football again. We urge fans to buy tickets in advance and only on the UEFA official website," Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the local organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St.

Petersburg, said.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it had received a record 19.3 million applications for 1.5 million Euro 2020 tickets, far more than 11 million applications for Euro 2016. Applications came from 204 countries, and most of them were received from the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia.

The first stage of the ticket sales was held from June 12 to July 12. At the second stage, which will start in early December 2019, another 1 million tickets will be available to fans of the participating teams.

The championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island will host three matches of the group stage and one quarterfinal.