UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 1Mln Fans Apply For Tickets To Euro 2020 Matches In St. Petersburg - Organizers

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:51 PM

Almost 1Mln Fans Apply for Tickets to Euro 2020 Matches in St. Petersburg - Organizers

Almost a million applications for tickets to the matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be held in St. Petersburg, were received during the first stage of sales, the competition's local organizing committee announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Almost a million applications for tickets to the matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be held in St. Petersburg, were received during the first stage of sales, the competition's local organizing committee announced on Monday.

The fans filed 994,617 applications for tickets to matches in St. Petersburg, with about 81 percent of applications coming from residents of Russia. The largest number of foreign applications came from the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland.

"The demand for tickets surprised us pleasantly, as well as the fact that our nationals filed the lion's share of applications for matches in St. Petersburg. I am sure that the World Cup also played a significant role in the Euro's popularity. Fans remember the euphoria that was in the cities and they want to plunge into the atmosphere of big football again. We urge fans to buy tickets in advance and only on the UEFA official website," Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the local organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St.

Petersburg, said.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said it had received a record 19.3 million applications for 1.5 million Euro 2020 tickets, far more than 11 million applications for Euro 2016. Applications came from 204 countries, and most of them were received from the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia.

The first stage of the ticket sales was held from June 12 to July 12. At the second stage, which will start in early December 2019, another 1 million tickets will be available to fans of the participating teams.

The championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island will host three matches of the group stage and one quarterfinal.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Germany Baku London Munich Budapest Dublin Rome Amsterdam Bucharest Buy St. Petersburg Bilbao Glasgow United Kingdom Poland Netherlands Hungary Euro June July December 2016 2019 2020 From Share Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court starts to hear cases through videoli ..

2 minutes ago

KP assembly passes four resolutions unanimously

2 minutes ago

Multan Police arrest 15 outlaws

2 minutes ago

1000 dengue fever suspects visit allied hospitals

2 minutes ago

Sindh University vice chancellor visits campus to ..

6 minutes ago

Trump again attacks liberal US congresswomen

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.