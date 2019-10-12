Andorra end run of Euro qualifying futility at 56 games

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Andorra made history on Friday by avoiding defeat in a European Championship qualifier for the first time at the 57th attempt with a 1-0 win over Moldova.

The tiny microstate with a population of just over 75,000 took all three points in their Group H clash as Marc Vales scored a second-half header in Andorra la Vella.

Andorra, ranked 139th in the world, had only won two previous competitive matches -- both in World Cup qualifying.

They shocked Hungary 1-0 in 2017 to end a 66-match winless run in competitive internationals dating back to a 1-0 victory over North Macedonia in 2004.

However, they had never registered a point in European qualifiers before defeating 10-man Moldova, who had Radu Ginsari sent off on 55 minutes for a second yellow card.