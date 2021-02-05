Anrich Nortje and Faheem Ashraf review second day’s play

Pakistan took control of the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match against South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021) Pakistan took control of the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match against South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday. After posting a 272-run first innings score, Pakistan reduced South Africa to 106 for four at stumps on day two. The tourists trail the hosts by 166 runs.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali took two wickets for 29 while Nauman Ali and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 145 for three, Pakistan were bowled out for 272 in 114.

3 overs. Faheem top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 160 balls, the left-hander’s innings included 12 fours.

Babar Azam contributed 77 off 127 balls, 12 fours while Fawad Alam scored 45 off 155 balls, five fours. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took five for 56, while Keshav Maharaj grabbed three wickets for 90.

After stumps, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje held online virtual media conferences.