UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anrich Nortje And Faheem Ashraf Review Second Day’s Play

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 06:26 PM

Anrich Nortje and Faheem Ashraf review second day’s play

Pakistan took control of the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match against South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021) Pakistan took control of the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match against South Africa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Friday. After posting a 272-run first innings score, Pakistan reduced South Africa to 106 for four at stumps on day two. The tourists trail the hosts by 166 runs.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali took two wickets for 29 while Nauman Ali and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 145 for three, Pakistan were bowled out for 272 in 114.

3 overs. Faheem top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 160 balls, the left-hander’s innings included 12 fours.

Babar Azam contributed 77 off 127 balls, 12 fours while Fawad Alam scored 45 off 155 balls, five fours. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took five for 56, while Keshav Maharaj grabbed three wickets for 90.

After stumps, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf and South Africa’s Anrich Nortje held online virtual media conferences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Rawalpindi South Africa Fawad Alam Hasan Ali Keshav Maharaj Media

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

1 minute ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

43 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

1 hour ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.