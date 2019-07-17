UrduPoint.com
Anyone From Hafeez, Imad, Babar Likely To Lead ODI Team

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:16 AM

The decision to hand over reins of National One Day team's stewardship is likely to be taken in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee meeting, taking place in Lahore on July 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ):The decision to hand over reins of National One Day team's stewardship is likely to be taken in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee meeting, taking place in Lahore on July 29.

"Anyone from Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam can be assigned the responsibility of national team's captaincy," a source told APP.

To a question, about the fate of Sarfraz Ahmed, he said he might be retained to lead the Test side only. PCB is also thinking to appoint a local head coach for the national team, however the name has not been finalized yet as applications would be invited for the post, he said.

He said the Cricket Committee which is headed by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will review Pakistan's performance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals as the green-shirts needed to trump New Zealand in the net run rate which could not be materlised.

Pakistan won five matches in the World Cup against England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and lost three games to West Indies, Australia and India, respectively. However Pakistan and Sri Lanka's match was washed out by rain and both teams were awarded one point each.

