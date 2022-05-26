Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship Trophy

Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan lifted the trophy of the 39th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship-2022 after defeating Muhammad Shoaib 7-5 and 6-2 in the final at PAF Officers' Mess Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan lifted the trophy of the 39th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship-2022 after defeating Muhammad Shoaib 7-5 and 6-2 in the final at PAF Officers' Mess Islamabad on Thursday.

Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.

In the Boys Under-18, qualifier Mahatir Muhammad stunned top seed Sami Zeb in a thrilling final by 6-2 and 6-2 and won the championship. In the Under-12, Hamza Ali Rizwan defeated Zohaib Afzal Malik by 4-2 and 4-1 in final match.

In the Men's doubles final, Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Abid defeated Muhammad Shoaib and Barkat Ullah by 6-3 and 7-6.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.