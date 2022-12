Aqeel, Shoaib pull off wins in Serena Hotels Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Top-ranked players Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib continued their winning streak in the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

Top seed Aqeel defeated Sami Zeb Khan 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets in a second round match of men's singles, while second seed Shoaib toppled Saqib Hayat 6-1, 6-2.

There were several thrilling matches played on Wednesday. The results are as under:- Men's Singles 2nd Round: Yousaf Khalil bt Israr Gul 6-3,6-3; Barkatullah bt Abdullah Adnan 6-2,6-4; Heera Ashiq bt Faizan Fayyaz 6-1,6-2; Muhammad Shoaib bt Saqib Hayat 6-1,6-2; M. Abid bt M. Talha Khan 6-3,6-2; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 7-6(5), 7-6(3); Mudassir Murtaza bt Shahzad Khan 4-6,6-0,6-0; Aqeel Khan bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-4,6-0 Ladies Singles 1st Round: Amna Ali Qayum bt Soha Ali 6-3,6-1;Boys 18 & Under 1st Round: Asad Zaman bt Saifullah Khan 6-3,6-2; Sami Zeb Khan bt Inam Qadir 6-1, 4-0 rtd; Hamza Roman bt Ali Zain 6-4,6-4; Bilal Asim bt Mustansir Ali Khan 6-0,6-0; M.

Hamza Asim bt Hasan Ali 6-1,6-2;Boys 14 & Under 2nd Round: M. Haziq Asim bt Abdur Rehman 4-1,4-2; Abubakar Talha bt Hassan Usmani 4-0,4-1; Sameer Zaman bt Abdul Razak 4-1,4-2; Hamza Husain bt Sohan Noor 4-2,4-1; Amir Mazari bt Saqib Ali 4-1,4-2; Abdul Basit bt Taimur Ansari 2-4,4-2,5-4(6); Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Zyed Zaman 4-0,4-1; Ali Zain bt Abdullah Khan 4-0,4-5(7).