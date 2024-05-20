Open Menu

Pakistan Downs Bhutan In ATF 12 & Under Team Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan Tennis team started their campaign with a resounding victory against Bhutan in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF)12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistani beat Bhutan by 3-0 in the tournament, in the first singles Rashid Ali Bacahni beat Dudu Tenzin Dudu bu 6-0-6-0, said a press release.

In the second singles Muhammad Shayan Afridi beat Tshering Pelthop by 6-6-0. In the Doubles Muhammad Shayan Afridi, Junaid Khan beat Dudu Tenzin Dudu, Tshering Mipham by 6-1,6-0. The details of Group A and B are as follows, Group A: India, Bangladesh, Maldives; Group B: Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Srilanka.

