UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Newage/Rizvi's Qualify For Subsidiary Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Newage/Rizvi's qualify for subsidiary final

Newage/ Rizvi's won both of their two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup here at the Pakistan Park on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Newage/ Rizvi's won both of their two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup here at the Pakistan Park on Thursday.

On the third day of the event, three teams played two match each of two chukkers among them and after a tough contest, Newage/Rizvi's succeeded in winning both of their matches and qualified for the subsidiary final. In the first two-chukker match, Newage/Rizvi's beat Remounts by 3.5-3. From Newage/Rizvi's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa was the top scorer as he struck twice while Salvador Jauretche scored one. From Remounts, Ignacio Negri banged in a brace and Bilal Haye hit one goal.

The second two-chukker match between Newage/Rizvi's and DS Polo/ASC proved to be a one-sided affair, where Newage thrashed their opponents by 4.5-0. Salvador Ulloa was star of the day from the winning side, who had a half goal handicap advantage, as he hammered a hat-trick while Salvador Jauretche slammed in one goal.

DS Polo/ASC couldn't score a single goal.

The third match of the day saw Remounts outpacing DS Polo/ASC by 5-2. Ignacio Negri was star of the day from Remounts as he converted superb three goals while Vieri Antinori and Bilal Haye malleted one goal apiece. From DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in both the goals.

Tomorrow (Friday), three more matches will be played. The first match of the day to be played at 12 am between Barry's and FG Polo will decide the second subsidiary finalist while the winners of the next two matches will book berth in the main final. In the first match for main final spot, BN Polo will play against Diamond Paints at 2 pm while Master Paints will vie against Master Paints Black at 3 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polo Salvador Event From Top

Recent Stories

Vatican to Discipline Those Refusing Vaccination A ..

1 minute ago

Russia Regrets Shutdown of Center for Russian Lang ..

1 minute ago

Blinken, Quad Ministers Discuss Need to Restore El ..

1 minute ago

UAE minister thanks Turkish counterpart on Hope Pr ..

11 minutes ago

UK Labour leader outlines Covid plans as support s ..

3 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs demarcation of PDA, WSSC ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.