Army Games Competitors Set 3 World Records in Single Day

ESOCHNOE TRAINING GROUND, Russia, August 27 (Sputnik) - Three world records were set in a single day at various competitions in the Army Games 2020 underway across Russia

PESOCHNOE TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) ESOCHNOE TRAINING GROUND, Russia, August 27 (Sputnik) - Three world records were set in a single day at various competitions in the Army Games 2020 underway across Russia.

According to the Games' press center, the records were all set in the Safe Environment competitions which sets hazardous chemical and biological obstacles for participants to overcome.

"At the Pesochnoe training ground, located on the border of the Kostroma and Yaroslavl regions, three world records were set at once in one competition day of the Safe Environment international competition," a statement from the Army Games said.

A chemical reconnaissance crew from Russia found a hidden radioactive object in 35 seconds, beating last year's record by two seconds.

In the individual race section of the competition, an obstacle course that mimics a war zone, Russian and Uzbeki servicemembers both set the same new record of 5 minutes and 14 seconds.

And lastly, the Russian crew overcame a landfill-strewn route without fines, fulfilling 24 standards for special training and radiation, chemical and biological protection. The participants showed a record time of 22 minutes 49 seconds.

"The contestants overcame the obstacles of the competitive route, took part in practical shooting, carried out a search for radioactive sources, chemical reconnaissance, special processing, passed the fire-assault strip," the statement explained.

Nine countries took part in the Safe Environment section of the games, including Cambodia, China and Vietnam.

This year's international Army Games are the sixth annual iteration. They began on August 23, simultaneously with the Army 2020 defense industry forum, held near Moscow, and will end on September 5. It is expected that in overall 250 teams will participate in the games, about 5,000 people in total.