Arrangements For Cholistan Rally Reviewed
Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM
The arrangements for the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The arrangements for the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.
Various officials including GM Operations TDCP Wahid Arjumad, TDCP Official Misbah Isaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, representative of Hobara Foundation Major (retd) Omar Mehdi, officers from Traffic Police, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Highways Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur, District Sports, and other relevant departments were present.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that the arrangements for the TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally be executed magnificently, covering aspects such as traffic management, parking, rally routes, craft and food stalls, and sports competitions in a splendid manner.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani mentioned that on the occasion of the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally, car registration and technical inspection for the rally will take place on February 21.
Furthermore, she informed that a qualifying round will be held in Cholistan on February 22, followed by the first round of prepared cars on February 23, and a stock category race along with a dirt bike race on February 24, as well as a cultural show.
On February 25, the prepared category race and truck race will take place, followed by the prize distribution ceremony. The Cholistan Fort will be adorned with beautiful decorations during the Cholistan Rally. The Sports Department will organize competitions including Kabaddi, traditional wrestling, volleyball, and tug of war at the International Cholistan Desert Rally.
