Pakistan's Blind Cricket Team Matches Shifted To Colombo

Muhammad Rameez Published September 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced that the country's matches in the inaugural Women's Blind Cricket Twenty20 World Cup have been relocated from Nepal to Colombo, Sri Lanka, due to Nepal tensions.

Syed Sultan, Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and President of World Blind Cricket Limited said the tournament was scheduled to take place from November 11 to 25 in India and Nepal (Pakistan’s matches).

Now Pakistan's matches will now be held in Colombo. If the team advances to the semifinals and finals, these crucial matches will also be played in Colombo, he said.

However, if Pakistan doesn't reach the semifinals and finals, their matches will be held in Bangalore, India.

The Pakistan women's blind cricket team for the World Cup will be announced in October. Pakistan had earlier shortlisted the national players, and the final team selection will be made soon.

The 27th meeting of World Blind Cricket Limited, initially scheduled for Kathmandu on November 14-15, has also been shifted to Colombo.

Shah also highlighted the national women team’s tour to Australia, which resulted in a draw. He expressed hope that the team would perform well in the World Cup. Pakistan has been actively promoting blind cricket globally, having started the sport in Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistani coaches have trained players in these countries, and 40 Afghan players participated in the World Cup held in Pakistan last year, he said.

Pakistan’s national blind cricket team is currently ranked number one in the world in one-day and T20 formats. The country’s coaches also provide training to blind players from other countries, demonstrating Pakistan’s leadership in blind cricket worldwide, he said.

