Pakistan U17 Team Officials Hosted By High Commissioner In Colombo
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan U17 football team officials were hosted by Maj Gen (R) Faheem Ul Aziz, HI (M), High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka at the Embassy of Pakistan.
During the reception, the High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) towards the revival of football in the country and commended the dedication and spirit of the young players, said a press release.
He congratulated the team on their emphatic 4-0 victory against Bhutan in the opening match of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 and extended his best wishes for the upcoming fixtures.
Faheem Ul Aziz also assured the team of his presence at their next game and conveyed the Embassy’s readiness to provide all, possible assistance during the tournament.
Recent Stories
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan U17 team officials hosted by High Commissioner in Colombo2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's blind cricket team matches shifted to Colombo42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee6 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs17 hours ago
-
South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century17 hours ago
-
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship17 hours ago
-
Pakistan Women set South Africa 256 runs to win in first ODI21 hours ago
-
Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship organizing committee announced1 day ago
-
U14 basketball squad shortlisted for Samaranch Cup in China1 day ago
-
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash1 day ago
-
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 20252 days ago
-
PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empower youth2 days ago