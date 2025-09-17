Pakistan U17 team officials hosted by High Commissioner in Colombo

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan U17 football team officials were hosted by Maj Gen (R) Faheem Ul Aziz, HI (M), High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka at the Embassy of Pakistan.

During the reception, the High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) towards the revival of football in the country and commended the dedication and spirit of the young players, said a press release.

He congratulated the team on their emphatic 4-0 victory against Bhutan in the opening match of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 and extended his best wishes for the upcoming fixtures.

Faheem Ul Aziz also assured the team of his presence at their next game and conveyed the Embassy’s readiness to provide all, possible assistance during the tournament.