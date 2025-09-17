Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts Win Thriller In Naveed Mehboob Azmi T20
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts defeated Zaheer Hassan cricket Club by 14 runs in a nail-biting clash at KPI Ground in the Naveed Mehboob Azmi Memorial Zone One Inter-Club T20 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts put up 155 for 8 in 20 overs. Abdullah Rehman scored 49, while Shariq Ahmed added a brisk 31.
For Zaheer Hassan CC, Ibtisam Ayaz claimed three wickets and Yasin Ahmed picked up two.
Chasing the target, Zaheer Hassan CC fell short, bowled out for 141 in 19 overs. Umar Sheikh top-scored with 43 and Muhammad Yahya contributed 37. Shariq Ahmed turned the game in his team’s favor with a remarkable 4 for 10, while Daniyal Shoaib chipped in with two wickets.
The match was supervised by umpires SM Babar and Javed Jafri, with Faisal Siddiqui as official scorer.
