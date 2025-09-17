Open Menu

Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts Win Thriller In Naveed Mehboob Azmi T20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts win thriller in Naveed Mehboob Azmi T20

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts defeated Zaheer Hassan cricket Club by 14 runs in a nail-biting clash at KPI Ground in the Naveed Mehboob Azmi Memorial Zone One Inter-Club T20 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts put up 155 for 8 in 20 overs. Abdullah Rehman scored 49, while Shariq Ahmed added a brisk 31.

For Zaheer Hassan CC, Ibtisam Ayaz claimed three wickets and Yasin Ahmed picked up two.

Chasing the target, Zaheer Hassan CC fell short, bowled out for 141 in 19 overs. Umar Sheikh top-scored with 43 and Muhammad Yahya contributed 37. Shariq Ahmed turned the game in his team’s favor with a remarkable 4 for 10, while Daniyal Shoaib chipped in with two wickets.

The match was supervised by umpires SM Babar and Javed Jafri, with Faisal Siddiqui as official scorer.

Recent Stories

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

18 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

18 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

18 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

1 hour ago
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

2 hours ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

3 hours ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports