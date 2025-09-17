Arshad Nadeem Qualifies For World Athletics Championship Javelin Throw Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured a spot in the javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
According to details, Nadeem qualified for the final with a remarkable throw of 85.28 metres in his third and final attempt, overcoming a tough start with throws of 76.99m and 74.17m in his first two attempts.
The automatic qualification mark was set at 84.50m, which Nadeem successfully did in his final attempt.
His path to the final hasn't been easy. He underwent calf surgery in England due to an injury, missing the Diamond League meets in Switzerland and Poland.
However, he resumed training in August and has been preparing diligently for the World Athletics Championships.
His best throw of the season, 86.40m, was achieved at the Asian Athletics Championships in Korea.
APP/vad-msr
