Ashaz gets FIDE Arena Candidate Master

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Ashaz Merchant, a rising star in the world of chess, has crossed a historic milestone by becoming the first player under the age of 12 from Pakistan to receive the title of FIDE Arena Candidate Master.

According to details, this impressive feat not only highlights Ashaz's exceptional talent but also his dedication to the game. His journey in the field of chess has been nothing short of impressive.

In 2022, he proudly represented Pakistan at the Western Asian Chess Championship held in Maldives, showcasing his talent on the international platform at an early age.

The following year, in 2023, he further demonstrated his skills by participating in the second Asian Youth Chess Championship.

His passion for the game was evident as he was instrumental in Pakistan's presence at the World school Team Chess Championship held in Kazakhstan after victory in the National School Championship.

Ashaz's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players around the world, highlighting the rewards that come with hard work, dedication and passion for the game.