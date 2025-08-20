Pakistan’s Haroon General selected for UCI race in Europe

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced that Muhammad Haroon General, a UCI-certified Road Elite National Commissaire, has been officially selected by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to serve as a Commissaire at the Tour de l’Avenir, one of Europe’s most prestigious international cycling races, to be held in France from August 23 to 29

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced that Muhammad Haroon General, a UCI-certified Road Elite National Commissaire, has been officially selected by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to serve as a Commissaire at the Tour de l’Avenir, one of Europe’s most prestigious international cycling races, to be held in France from August 23 to 29.

This landmark selection makes General the first-ever Pakistani commissaire to officiate at a UCI-sanctioned race in Europe, a significant step forward in Pakistan’s participation in international cycling governance, said a press release.

His selection follows a highly competitive process in which only six commissaires, three male and as many female, were chosen from across Asia, Africa, South, and Central America.

General expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Islamic Bank for their generous support in making his participation possible, and acknowledged the Syed Azhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Cycling Federation for their trust and consistent encouragement.

“The unwavering support from PCF and the sponsorship from Dubai Islamic Bank laid the foundation for this milestone,” he said.

Muhammad Haroon General, while serving as a cycling commissaire since 2010, has presided over all major Road and Track National Championships in Pakistan.

He has been officiated at events in Uzbekistan and the Tour of Iran-Azerbaijan 2025—both marking the first-ever international assignments for a Pakistani commissaire.

His selection for the Tour de l’Avenir represents a historic breakthrough, showcasing Pakistan’s growing presence in global cycling administration.