Pakistani Cricketer Haider Ali's Bail Extended In Manchester Rape Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:59 PM
Cricketer denies accusation, maintains that he had a prior friendship with complainant while his family says he told police that meeting at hotel was consensual
LONDON: The Greater Manchester Police has extended the bail of Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali for another two weeks in connection with a rape allegation lodged by a British-Pakistani woman.
The batter was due to appear before investigators on August 20, 2025. However, police have asked him to return in two weeks while inquiries into the case remain ongoing.
Authorities confirmed that Ali, 24, had been arrested earlier this month after a complaint was filed on August 4, alleging that the incident took place at a Manchester hotel on July 23. “The man has since been released on bail while investigations continue. The complainant is being supported by specialist officers,” the Greater Manchester Police said.
During questioning, Ali denied the accusation, maintaining that he had a prior friendship with the complainant while his family said that he told police that the meeting at the hotel was consensual.
The cricketer was taken into custody at the Spitfire County cricket Ground in Kent, where officers arrested him from the players’ dining area before transferring him to Canterbury Police Station for questioning.
Following the arrest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Ali has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the legal process. *“The PCB respects the judicial system in the United Kingdom and believes it is necessary to let the investigation take its course. Haider Ali has therefore been placed under immediate suspension, and further action will be taken if required once the proceedings conclude,” the board said in a statement.
Haider Ali, who made his international debut in 2020, has represented Pakistan in 35 T20 internationals and two ODIs.
Recent Stories
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
More Stories From Sports
-
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour24 minutes ago
-
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case36 minutes ago
-
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September1 hour ago
-
Pakistani talent Adeel Afzal carries hockey dreams to Germany2 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely not to take part in Asia Cup Hockey Tournament 202521 hours ago
-
Salman replaces Ahmed in Top End T20 series23 hours ago
-
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts1 day ago
-
Chicago Kingsmen outplay Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs1 day ago
-
Lahore lifts Basketball Trophy-20252 days ago
-
Pakistani boxers win Int'l titles2 days ago
-
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan bags Johns Creek Open title2 days ago
-
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2025-262 days ago