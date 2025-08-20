Pakistani talent Adeel Afzal carries hockey dreams to Germany

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) From the narrow lanes of Bhagiyana Kallan near Kasur to the grand arenas of Germany, 17-year-old Adeel Afzal has scripted a story of grit and glory.

Once a boy battling daily hardships, he now stands as Pakistan’s youngest player in the Bundesliga Hockey League in Germany.

Adeel’s journey is not just about hockey; it is a story of resilience, dedication and faith in opportunities that once seemed impossible. When the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP)announced a national hockey talent hunt in 2023, few in Bhagiyana Kallan realized it would alter a young boy’s destiny. Encouraged by his coach Shafqat, a retired army man, Adeel traveled 60 kilometers to Lahore with nothing more than determination in his heart. His raw pace and natural flair stunned selectors Khawaja Junaid and Ajmal Khan Lodhi, who saw in him not just another player but a rare talent hidden in the dust. That moment marked the beginning of a journey that would soon carry him across borders.

Behind this breakthrough stood visionaries like Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman PMYP, and Chaudhry Pervaiz Sandhella, a Netherlands-based Pakistani, whose tireless efforts helped revive international hockey in Pakistan after a gap of 21 years. Their work brought foreign teams back to the country, giving an entire generation of players, deprived of global exposure for decades, a chance to showcase their talent. Adeel emerged as one of the brightest stars of this revival.

His rise also reflects the vision of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to promote talented youth and empower underprivileged families.

Adeel’s path was never easy. Selected for the PMYP Hockey League, he shone brightly and helped his team lift the title. This victory earned him a place at the Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy in Lahore, supported by the Akhuwat Foundation. Yet the struggle continued. Each day he traveled from Kasur to Lahore for training, often returning home to an empty kitchen.

On nights when hunger weighed heavier than exhaustion, he would sleep at the Data Darbar shrine, saving travel money just to afford food. His coach only discovered this secret when he spotted him at the shrine during morning prayers. These quiet sacrifices, hidden even from his family, became the fuel for his relentless pursuit of success.

Adeel’s turning point came when the Pakistan Hockey Federation Development Squad played against visiting German clubs. His dazzling performance caught the eye of coaches from the Wiesbadener Tennis- und Hockey Club (WTHC), who offered him a place in their league team. For Adeel, the opportunity was beyond imagination. “Playing for a German hockey club is a dream come true. I feel immense pride representing Pakistan on this global stage, and I’m honoured to showcase our talent abroad,” he told APP on phone, reflecting on his new chapter in Europe.

From there, his rise became unstoppable. He represented Pakistan’s U21 side against Germany and in July 2025, captained the U18 team at the Asia Cup in China. Pakistan won silver, and Adeel was declared the tournament’s emerging olayer.

Speaking about his future, his voice carries the same mix of humility and determination that has brought him this far. “The opportunity to play in Germany fills me with gratitude. It’s an honour to represent my country and inspire the next generation of Pakistani hockey players,” he added, highlighting his excitement about joining WTHC, a renowned club known for its competitive teams and youth development programme.

Adeel stands as the youngest-ever Pakistani to play in Germany’s Bundesliga Hockey League. For a boy who once slept hungry on the cold floor of a shrine, wearing a German club’s jersey is nothing short of extraordinary. His journey is more than a personal triumph; it is a reminder that Pakistan’s youth hold extraordinary potential, waiting only to be discovered.