Shaheens Secure 3rd Win In Top End T20 Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 20, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Maaz Sadaqat’s century powered Pakistan Shaheens to an emphatic 107-run win over Adelaide Strikers in the 23rd fixture of the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Wednesday evening
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Maaz Sadaqat’s century powered Pakistan Shaheens to an emphatic 107-run win over Adelaide Strikers in the 23rd fixture of the Top End T20 Series at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Wednesday evening.
According to details, this was Shaheens’ third victory in the event, taking their tally to six points from five matches.
After electing to bat first, the opening pair of Maaz Sadaqat and Yasir Khan provided a solid foundation with a 149-run partnership for the first wicket. Yasir was the first to return back to the pavilion after scoring 51 off 35 balls, hitting five fours and a six. This was his second half-century of the tournament.
Left-handed batter Maaz was then joined by Abdul Samad and the pair added 32 runs for the second wicket. 20-year-old Maaz went on to register his maiden century of the tournament, striking 11 fours and two sixes in his 59-ball knock of 104.
Shaheens’ total was further boosted by a quick-fire 25 off 18 balls from Abdul Samad, which included a four and a six as they scored 202 for six in 20 overs.
For Strikers, Harry Manenti claimed three wickets for 31 runs in three overs.
In reply, Strikers lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 49 for five in the eighth over. Opening batter Mackenzie Harvey top-scored with a 17-ball 27, laced with five boundaries.
For Shaheens, left-arm spinners Faisal Akram and Mehran Mumtaz bagged two wickets apiece, while right-arm off-spinner Mubasir Khan was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs in three overs.
Pakistan Shaheens will face Nepal on Friday, August 22, at the same venue. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 7pm.
Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens beat Adelaide Strikers by 107 runs. Pakistan Shaheens 202-6, 20 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 104, Yasir Khan 51, Abdul Samad 25; Harry Manenti 3-31).
Adelaide Strikers 95 all out, 16.1 overs (Mackenzie Harvey 27; Mubasir Khan 3-19, Faisal Akram 2-19, Mehran Mumtaz 2-20).
